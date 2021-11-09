Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells 51,742 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

