Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCXXF)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: FCXXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

