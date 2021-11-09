JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,534 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

IMGN stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

