JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 595 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $112.58.

