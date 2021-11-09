JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $602,000 Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

TPB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

