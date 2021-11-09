Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $782.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

