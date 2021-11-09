Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.96 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.