13,174 Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $104,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

