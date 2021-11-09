Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $117,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,189 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 277,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

