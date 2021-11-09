Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 25.11% 43.41% 19.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 6.86 $2.14 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 10.60 $399.59 million $10.37 43.20

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 FactSet Research Systems 3 5 2 0 1.90

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.98%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $375.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.21%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

