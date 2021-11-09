Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $1,989,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 18.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.