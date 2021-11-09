Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.20.

LSPD stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,643,000 after buying an additional 247,441 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 131,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

