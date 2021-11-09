NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

NEO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

