$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $961.76 million to $1.11 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $13,009,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

