Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at KeyCorp

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.57.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,816,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $24,327,000. Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,859,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,779,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

