Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

