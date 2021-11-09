Raymond James Boosts RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $16.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.89 on Friday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

