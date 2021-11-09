Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $312.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE:SQ opened at $236.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.48. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

