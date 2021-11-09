Summer Infant (SUMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 0.30%.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

