MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MorphoSys stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

