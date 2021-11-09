Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 102,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,614,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.