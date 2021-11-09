NeoPhotonics Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoPhotonics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $823.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

