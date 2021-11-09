Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Raised by SVB Leerink

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

