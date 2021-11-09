Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxart, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $861.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
See Also: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.