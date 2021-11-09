Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify Energy worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 56.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Proman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

