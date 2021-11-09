Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,369 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,449,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $117,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

