Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 89,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,815,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $520.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 85.72%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

