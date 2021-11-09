Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

