Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Global Dow ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $115.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

