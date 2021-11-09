Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,675 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the second quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of ATMP opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

