RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,196,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,302 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

