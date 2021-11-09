FY2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in B2Gold by 92.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 189.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 687,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 449,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 628,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.