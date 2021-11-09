Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 256,956 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $25,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

