Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 76.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 93,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exterran were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 63.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.