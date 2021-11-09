Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $120,000 Stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of CMCT opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -14.42%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 221,071 shares of company stock worth $1,728,248 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.