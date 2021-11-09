Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 6,041 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.01, for a total value of $3,050,765.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANET stock opened at $526.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.67 and a 1 year high of $535.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.58.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.