Andrew Paradise Buys 432,105 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skillz stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

