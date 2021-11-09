Andrew Paradise Buys 432,105 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Skillz stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
