Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.