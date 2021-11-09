Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $60.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $110.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.44 and its 200-day moving average is $159.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

