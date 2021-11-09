Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.21 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.