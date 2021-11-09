Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

DCPH opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $594.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

