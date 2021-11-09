Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,627,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 2.54% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

