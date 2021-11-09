Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $37.85 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 133.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,360 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.58.

BABA stock opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

