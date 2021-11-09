Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

