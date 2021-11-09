Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group

Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VWDRY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

