Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.01) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,437.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,316.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
