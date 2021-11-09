Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.01) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,437.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,316.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

