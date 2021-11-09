Head to Head Analysis: Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) versus Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Leo Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Leo Holdings III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leo Holdings III has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.45%. Given Leo Holdings III’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leo Holdings III is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Leo Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.33 $49.20 million $1.94 15.03 Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Leo Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.17% 4.73% 2.53% Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Leo Holdings III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

