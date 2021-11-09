$709.10 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $709.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.50 million and the lowest is $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST opened at $413.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

