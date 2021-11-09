eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,319 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

