National Bank Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.31. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$517,334.40. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,264,200 in the last 90 days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.